Community comes together on Good Friday to reflect on injustice
On Friday morning, members of the La Crosse community joined together for the 8th Annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross. The Franciscan Spirituality Center hosted a two-mile silent prayer walk, giving people a chance to reflect on injustices and suffering in the community and the world.
La Crosse Discussions

Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
