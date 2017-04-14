Community comes together on Good Frid...

Community comes together on Good Friday to reflect on injustice

WXOW-TV La Crosse

On Friday morning, members of the La Crosse community joined together for the 8th Annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross. The Franciscan Spirituality Center hosted a two-mile silent prayer walk, giving people a chance to reflect on injustices and suffering in the community and the world.

