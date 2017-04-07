Charges coming Tuesday for suspects in La Crosse shooting
The three suspects in a south side shooting in La Crosse who were arrested earlier this week made their first court appearance Friday. Damon Taylor, 35, along with Ontario Lowery, 37, and Trevongh Martin, 21, are jailed on $10,000 cash bonds following their appearances before Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC