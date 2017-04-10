Board discusses ways to distribute funds of potential .5% sales tax increase in La Crosse
A .5 percent sales tax on most items sold in the county , being defined as a tourist tax, has some wondering where the funds will go. The La Crosse County board is discussing ways money from the premier resort area tax can be dispersed.
