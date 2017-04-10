Armed fugitive arrested in Richland County

The AP and a Richland Center radio station confirm that the fugitive was arrested in Richland County about 6 o'clock this morning, around county Highway U. A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area. Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.