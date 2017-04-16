Are you ready for severe weather season?

Last summer the area saw devastating floods that proved deadly for several people in Vernon County. Damage to roads and bridges was estimated in the millions of dollars, but can you get ahead of the curve when it comes to severe weather? Now is the time to with Severe Weather Awareness Week beginning April 17th and ending April 21st for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

