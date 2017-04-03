A couple election upsets on La Crosse's city council
The votes are tallied in La Crosse County and the longest-tenured city council member is out, while the clerk that's been around since 1993 will remain. Despite an unusual challenge, La Crosse city clerk Teri Lehrke will continue her run in the office.
