$5 could be the cost for dumping brush in La Crosse soon
That's according to a plan for operation of the site on Isle la Plume getting reviewed in city hall this morning. Owner Jeff Weidman wants more control over the site to keep out things like dirt and chunks of metal that damage his chipper.
