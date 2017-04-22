15th annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Fest underway
A sure sign of spring in the La Crosse area, as thousands gathered for the 15th annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Fest on Saturday. The festivities kicked off on Friday evening, with the Taster's Eve, but on Saturday, 3,500 attendees had the opportunity to taste over 200 brews, 45 wine samples and a variety of cheeses.
