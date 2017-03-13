Winona JC Penney to close
JC Penney is closing its Winona store in the next few weeks, while the La Crosse store in Valley View Mall will remain open. The closings are just the latest signs that traditional, brick and mortar homes are struggling to compete with online retailers like Amazon.
