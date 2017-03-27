Virginia Sparks Wonderling: On chess at Sparks Mill, Gradyville
Virginia Sparks Wonderling: On chess at Sparks Mill, Gradyville 'Farmers would come to the mill to get corn ground but would have to WAIT for moves to be made or a game to finish!' - VIRGINIA SPARKS WONDERLING Comments about: Comments re article 89577 Today TUESDAY with CM 28 Mar 2017 Virginia Sparks Wonderling youngest Sparks child, and Joe Sparks taught me to play chess at a young age. I would play with him when he didn't have Lymon Baker or Wallace Coomer to play with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC