Virginia Sparks Wonderling: On chess at Sparks Mill, Gradyville 'Farmers would come to the mill to get corn ground but would have to WAIT for moves to be made or a game to finish!' - VIRGINIA SPARKS WONDERLING Comments about: Comments re article 89577 Today TUESDAY with CM 28 Mar 2017 Virginia Sparks Wonderling youngest Sparks child, and Joe Sparks taught me to play chess at a young age. I would play with him when he didn't have Lymon Baker or Wallace Coomer to play with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.