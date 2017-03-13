UW-L's Weinmann finishes final season 27-0 and a National Champion
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse senior, capped off a perfect 27-o season winning the 141-pound title Saturday night at the La Crosse Center in the Division III National Championships. Weinmann, a Mounds View, Minn., native, who finishes his career 97-24 at UW-L, won 4-0 in the title match against third-seeded Cross Cannone .
