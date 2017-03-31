UW-La Crosse Student Association stands against internship requirement
Governor Walker's budget proposal gives the most money to UW Schools in ten years, but that money comes with some requirements. "The Student Association here but also statewide have really taken a position saying they are concerned about the financial harm or the financial stress it may put on students who may not have the ability to go to and find an unpaid internship," Senator Shilling said.
