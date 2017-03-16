UW-La Crosse dispatcher fired over Trump offered job back
A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher who says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump's travel ban can return to work. Chancellor Joe Gow says UW System attorneys said Kimberly Dearman should be rehired because she didn't get a hearing.
