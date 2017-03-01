UW-L still taking volunteers for free personal trainer program
Whether you're someone who often participates in physical activity or someone who has no clue as to how to get started in that type of lifestyle, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is offering its services. There are still a few openings remaining for a seven-week program that runs from 2:15-3:40 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC