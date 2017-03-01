UW-L still taking volunteers for free personal trainer program

Whether you're someone who often participates in physical activity or someone who has no clue as to how to get started in that type of lifestyle, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is offering its services. There are still a few openings remaining for a seven-week program that runs from 2:15-3:40 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.