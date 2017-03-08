UW-L seniors Weinmann, Carlson looking for national titles
Two wrestlers will feel somewhat at home as the NCAA Division III wrestling national championships get underway today from the La Crosse Center. Seniors Dustin Weinmann and Richard Carlson hope to finish off their University of Wisconsin-La Crosse careers champions.
