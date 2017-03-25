Upcoming Discover Wisconsin explores Marian Shrines
On Saturday afternoon, staff from the television series, Discover Wisconsin , visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse for a premiere viewing of their newest episode. Steven Doll with the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe reached out to Discover Wisconsin with the original idea for the episode.
