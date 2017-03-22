Trump care could see 900% increase in consumer costs for La Crosse
That, according to Citizen Action of Wisconsin, which states La Crosse patients would pay higher premiums under the new plan than residents of any other large city in Wisconsin - about $14,000 out-of-pocket. The Affordable Care Act was signed into law seven years ago today and many Republicans hope today is the day they'll start to abolish that law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baber§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC