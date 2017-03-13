Shamrock Club getting really Irish today in La Crosse
Irish Man of the Year, Patrick Barton, and his wife Char - the Irish Rose - will lead the club on its annual tour of Irish fun throughout the area today. "We get to go around and just represent St. Patty's day, going around to nursing homes and schools," Patrick Barton said.
