Sentencing today for La Crosse man convicted of fatally stabbing wife
The La Crosse man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife during an argument last March will receive his sentence today. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne is scheduled to sentence 37-year-old Haron Joyner to prison for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
