River Steel closing La Crosse, West Salem plants
Citing declines in global mining and business moving to Mexico, a local steel fabricator is closing both its plants in La Crosse and West Salem. Tim Brennan, CEO of River Steel, notified the state's Department of Workforce Development that it is closing by the later part of March.
