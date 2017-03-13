No criminal charges for Jackson Cty. officers who shot and killed 50-year-old in January
No criminal charges will be filed in Jackson County, against three officers who shot and killed a 50-year-old man in Millston, Wis., on Jan. 25. The officers shot Scheurich, after he fired a .22-caliber long gun toward Sgt. Evan Mazur and deputies Mike Bartlett and Aaron Johnson .
