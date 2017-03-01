New plan to pay for police training to increase applicants likely to be approved in La Crosse
The final bits of the La Crosse Police Department's plan to recruit more applicants likely gets the stamp of approval by the city council this week. In its most recent job posting, the department has promised to pay for the 720 hours of new officer training required to become certified to work as a cop on the streets in Wisconsin.
