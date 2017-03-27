Monroe County man pleads guilty to shooting mother
Cody Kraabel was angry at his mom, because he had to get her permission in order to feed his horses. Police say Cody Kraabel went to the loft of his family's barn in Monroe County two years ago, and shot his mother from the loft with a rifle.
