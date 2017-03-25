Macy's Valley View Mall store closing Sunday
After 37 years as one of the anchor stores of Valley View Mall, Macy's will close for good at Valley View Mall Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The closure follows the announcement from the company earlier this year that 100 stores would close around the country. Approximately 57 people work at the store in La Crosse.
