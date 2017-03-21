La Crosse schools not expecting any new funding from Gov. Walker's budget

For all the discussion about new funding for K-12 education in Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's budget, La Crosse schools aren't expecting much, if any. "The last two years we've had no increase at all in the revenue limit and this year there's, again, no proposed increase for the next two years," La Crosse School District's business services director Janet Rosseter said told the board.

