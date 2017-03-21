La Crosse man calls 911, because police won't stop banging on his door
It all started when Leslie Beach's neighbors called police because Beach kept pounding on their door, yelling racial obscenities. Police knocked on Beach's door but he refused to answer because he was naked.
