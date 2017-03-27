La Crosse cops bust drug house; Four ...

La Crosse cops bust drug house; Four arrested

A search warrant was executed at 10:20 Tuesday night at 1501 9th Street South, and two people ran from the residence, while a third jumped out a second story window. Police ended up finding 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 22.2 grams of heroin, 2 loaded firearms and more than 6 thousand dollars in cash.

