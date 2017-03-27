Interviews with health providers show challenges tackling addiction
The La Crosse County Health Department spent the last few months interviewing health and addiction providers in the area, on the best way to win the war on addiction. Joe Larson with the Health Department gave a report to the Heroin Task Force last month, about some of the themes that came out with those interviews.
