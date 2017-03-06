Holy Smokes hit again
For the second time in less than 3 weeks, the Holy Smokes store in La Crosse has been ripped off. Around 5 a.m. Saturday, video surveillance shows two masked men breaking glass to get into the Holy Smokes building at 1103 Rose St. Police are looking for two men.
