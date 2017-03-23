Heimlich Maneuver Saves Choking Teen
A high school freshman in La Crosse, Wisconsin is now a hero at his school, Central High School after he used the Heimlich maneuver at lunch. Ian Brown is being credited with saving his classmate's life on Wednesday when he saw him coughing uncontrollably at his lunch table in the cafeteria, signaling that he was choking.
