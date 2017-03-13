Gow says UW-L in error, fired employee offered job back
UW System legal counsel recommended that Kimberly Dearman be offered her dispatcher position back with the UW-L police dept., after she was fired for what she claimed was political retaliation. "Firing someone is one of the most serious things that we do," Gow said late Wednesday.
