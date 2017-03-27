Fish and plants still grown together in La Crosse aqua farm
After a year in business, an unusual farm operation in north La Crosse is still going, and finding ways to market its produce. It's an indoor aquaponic farm, using only water to grow vegetables...water that's also used to raise fish.
