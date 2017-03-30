First Supply celebrates 120 years
First Supply started as a plumbing supply company in La Crosse, and now, it's celebrating more than a century of business. Since 1897, First Supply has expanded to more of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa, offering products ranging from waterworks to underground piping to fire hydrants as well as kitchen and bath supplies.
