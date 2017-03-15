Exit 3 Open House addresses community questions

A room full of community members with questions and concerns about the Exit 3 construction gathered at the AmericInn for an open house with construction contractors and members of the Department of Transportation . "I think overall what's happening is best for this area, and I think once it's done, it will definitely be a big--a gateway I think the city of La Crosse wanted," said VanderWielen.

