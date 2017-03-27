Dutton takes on Padesky for city council seat
Progressivism tends to be the common theme among those challenging incumbents on the La Crosse city council on next week's ballot. Nick Dutton is among the group hoping for positive change in La Crosse on a wide scope of issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
