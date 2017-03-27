Diet Detective: Are you wasting your ...

Diet Detective: Are you wasting your time at the gym?

I was working out at the gym the other day -- and granted, I'm no fitness guru, but I know enough to recognize when someone is not working out properly. I was surprised by what I saw, but experts say I shouldn't have been: "Roughly eighty-five to ninety percent of the people in the gym are NOT getting the maximum benefit from their workouts -- they're basically window shopping," reports John Porcari, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Exercise and Sports Science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

