Dehumidifier Recalls & Safety Concerns
With the humid months ahead, we are reminded that we should check our dehumidifiers to make sure they are running smoothly. You should also check to ensure that your dehumidifier is not on the nationwide recall list like the one sparked a fire in Green Bay this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
