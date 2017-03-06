Construction over but Airfest cancell...

Construction over but Airfest cancelled again in La Crosse

Now, construction is done but the show won't go on because there are apparently not enough hotel rooms to accommodate the Thunderbirds, the weekend they're available. "The weekend that they had available, we were not able to secure all the resources that we needed, as far as hotel rooms and such within the local area to be able to accommodate the jet team, so we were not able to fill a slot with them this year," Airfest co-president Tess Larsen said.

