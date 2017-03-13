Community Theatre celebrates new Hall...

Community Theatre celebrates new Hall of Fame

The La Crosse Community Theatre honored eight individuals and the La Crosse Tribune for its support of local theatre at the annual LCT gala in the Weber Center. Others honored on Saturday included patrons Don and Barbara Frank...performers Al and Julia Saterbak, and Colleen Kavanaugh...choreographer Marilyn Wood...and the late Michael Thompson, the LCT's first full-time director.

