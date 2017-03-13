City of La Crosse brush site to open for the season
Brandon Shea, Recycling Coordinator for the City of La Crosse said the snow fall isn't stopping them from helping from recent storm damage clean-up. "We like to accept any tree limbs that are smaller than eight inches in diameter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
