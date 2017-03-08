City evicting Mills from La Crosse ha...

City evicting Mills from La Crosse harbor, ending lease, but he will still run operation

The lease dispute between the city of La Crosse and the operator of the the Municipal Boat Harbor, Steve Mills, apparently won't prevent the harbor from being in business this year. Mills said he can't comment much on the dispute because of the legal ramifications but he did say, as far as he knows, he would be operating to the harbor throughout the summer boating season.

