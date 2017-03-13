Children's Museum announces fundraising campaign to support new projects
Some key features include a rooftop play patio, the creation of a traveling exhibit, and exterior facelift, and a 3-story climbing structure that will be the first of its kind in the area. "We thought that its been 20 years since that original campaign and we thought now is the time, if we wanna stay fresh, and fun, and relevant, and current, we need to look at the next 18 years and the next million visitors and it's the right time," says Anne Snow, executive director for the Children's Museum of La Crosse.
