Chamber of Commerce opposes PRAT

Chamber of Commerce opposes PRAT

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

A total of 190 responses were sent, expressing people's concerns with the potential of a premier resort area tax proposed by La Crosse County. Vicki Markussen, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said they took those responses and decided they needed to be a voice for their members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Crosse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need help finding a baberÂ§ Jan '17 Charles 1
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 1
09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro... Sep '16 Parker Barnes 1
living arrangement Sep '16 Otis jr 56 1
Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09) Aug '16 Ed Rodriguez 15
News Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16) Jul '16 HumanSpirit 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all La Crosse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Crosse Forum Now

La Crosse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Crosse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

La Crosse, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC