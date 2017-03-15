Bishops issue a dispensation for Friday, March 17
However, with the Memorial of Saint Patrick the Apostle of Ireland falling on Friday, March 17 this year, the second Friday of Lent, Bishop William Patrick Callahan within the Diocese of La Crosse issued a dispensation. It's an exception for parishes, groups, and individuals who celebrate in the memorial to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day when they normally would not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC