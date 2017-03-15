Bishops issue a dispensation for Friday, March 17

However, with the Memorial of Saint Patrick the Apostle of Ireland falling on Friday, March 17 this year, the second Friday of Lent, Bishop William Patrick Callahan within the Diocese of La Crosse issued a dispensation. It's an exception for parishes, groups, and individuals who celebrate in the memorial to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day when they normally would not.

