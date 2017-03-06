Anti-sanctuary city bill in Madison isn't deterring La Crosse's mayor
"What is the goal?" Kabat asked. "Is the goal to lock everybody up or is the goal to keep our community safe? The latest bill would ban local governments from putting into place any rule that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced.
