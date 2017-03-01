Accused bank robber gets one year of probation
A La Crosse County court plea deal for Shane Sherburn in a case that involved drugs and a bank heist and threats from a drug dealer and lots and lots of needles. Sherburn, 38, said he robbed the Altra Credit Union at Festival on Copeland in La Crosse last May to get money to pay off his heroin dealer, 41-year-old Rodney Simmons from Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help finding a baberÂ§
|Jan '17
|Charles
|1
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC