Walker, at UW-L on Tuesday, proposes tuition cuts, as he's set to propose state budget Wed.

Tuition cuts were the topic for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Tuesday Walker, who is up for re-election in 2018, proposed a 5-percent tuition cut beginning in the fall of 2018 throughout the UW System - the school year after the tuition freeze ends. The cuts were part of three initiatives for the System as part of Walker's 2017-19 state budget.

