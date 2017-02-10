Vilas County Chamber annual dinner features Jason Church on Feb. 16
The Land O' Lakes Chamber will be hosting the annual Vilas County Chamber dinner at the Gateway Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 16 with featured speaker Captain Jason Church, U.S. Army. His topic for the evening is the "Power of a Positive Attitude."
