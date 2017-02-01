UW-La Crosse offers resources against sexual assault
According to Violence Prevention Specialist Ingrid Peterson, 27 victims of sexual assault reached out for help from the staff at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse during the Fall 2016 semester. "Between one in four and one in five college women in the US are victims of sexual assault, and one in twelve men," Peterson said.
