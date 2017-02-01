UW-L professor answers interesting questions about NFL for best-of story
Mike Haupert, an economics professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was asked to give his opinion on a survey done about the strength of the NFL and some potential challenges coming down the road. Haupert, who is also the executive director of the Cliometric Society, answered questions about the league as part of WalletHub.com's best and worst cities for football fans.
